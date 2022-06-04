Close to 400 benefitting from small business grants in Region Six – VP

-programme officially launched

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo today announced that close to 400 persons in Region Six will benefit from small business grants to the tune of $250,000, as he officially launched the initiative in the region.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo addressing the beneficiaries

The Vice President, who was speaking at the Albion Community Centre Ground, explained that this measure is part of the administration’s efforts to support business development and generate employment.

This is also in light of the rise in cost of living, which is due to the disruption in the global supply chain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Some of the beneficiaries of the small business grants in Region Six

He called on recipients to utilise the funds prudently. “So I’m hoping that you will utilise these small business grants to create employment for yourselves and hopefully your business, with government support in the future can grow.”

Government also plans to establish a business incubator to provide the necessary technical support to small businesses.

In the meantime, the VP said the beneficiaries can receive assistance through the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

“We want to be supportive so people can do better and create more jobs and we have more entrepreneurs, whilst we are working now to shift more of the economic activities to the outlying regions like Berbice,” he underscored.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jagdeo informed those gathered of the government’s “major economic masterplan” that will see infrastructural development and employment opportunities in the region.

“We’re starting to push the oil and gas companies to invest in the area north of the bridge. So that once you start getting the infrastructure and the works and everything built out there, you’re going to see thousands of new jobs in this region”, Dr. Jagdeo assured.

Region Six was the hardest hit following the APNU+AFC’s closure of the sugar industry resulting in the loss of 7,000 jobs.

It is also one of the most populated regions, hence the government is doing its best to ensure that the livelihood of citizens is improved.

Regions Two and Ten have also benefitted from the small business grants programme.

