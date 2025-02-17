Closure of Kingston Wharf Facility

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) wishes to advise that the Ministry of Public Works Wharf Facility (barge loading & unloading area), at Mud Lot, Kingston, Georgetown will be closed to vehicles from 0600 hours (6am) to 1800 hours (6pm) from Tuesday, February 18 to Friday, February 21, 2025. Therefore, during these hours, no trucks or heavy equipment will be allowed access to this area.

This closure is to facilitate the free flow of traffic and participants at the Guyana Energy Conference, which is being held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

The Maritime Administration Department regrets any inconvenience caused.

