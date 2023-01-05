Commodity prices remain stable at major markets – GMC

Price checks by the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) between December 29, 2022, and January 4, 2023, showed that the retail and wholesale prices for crops and livestock remain stable at all major markets when compared to November to December 2022.

GMC made checks at Kumaka, Anna Regina, Parika, Vreed-en-Hoop, Diamond, Stabroek, Bourda, Mon Repos, and Skeldon municipal markets.

Stable Supply of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

As these major markets resumed normal operations following the festive season, GMC confirmed that the prices for chicken, beef, pork, and mutton remained steady and are in bountiful supply at all locations.

Other commodities such as milk, eggs, fruits, and fresh vegetables when compared to the corresponding period as livestock, remain available and affordable.

Notably, vegetables such as boulanger, cabbage, ochro, and pumpkin have remained under $500 per parcel and/or lb respectively. The same can be said for plantains, carrots, and other root crops.

Stable Supply of Root Crops

Moreover, Guyanese can look forward to the continuation of this trend as farmers encounter more favourable weather conditions in the upcoming months, which is expected to incentivise increased production.

In addition, food production in Guyana will continue to see further investments in 2023 that will improve overall productivity in the sector.

Stable Supply of Meat

In September 2022, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean will benefit from a US$28 million investment from the United States (US) Government that will support increased food production and agriculture development in the region.

Food security continues to be a paramount policy initiative for the Government of Guyana, which holds lead responsibility for agriculture, agricultural diversification, and food security in CARICOM, and is spearheading the regional body’s quest to reduce its food import bill; an action that requires each state achieving a reduction in food import of 25 per cent by 2025.

