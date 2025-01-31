Community-centred growth: A new direction for Small Business Development

In a statement in Parliament today, the Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond, announced a strategic realignment of the traditional Small Business Grant disbursements at this time, towards a community development small business projects approach. This new direction, which augments the existing structure, focuses on investing in community-based projects that ensure long-term viability and sustainability, fostering greater economic resilience.

The Minister emphasised that while the Grants Programme facilitated by the Small Business Bureau Grants has provided crucial financial support, community-based initiatives offer a more structured and sustainable model for economic development. She stated that the bureau has completed extensive consultations and assessments, and the ministry is now prepared to proceed with implementing the initiative.

By directing resources into collaborative local projects across all regions, including rural communities such as Kamarang, Wakenaam, Rockstone, Kwakwani, Moraikobai, and Baracara, the government aims to empower communities, create jobs, and drive inclusive growth.

This shift represents a more strategic and impactful approach to economic development. By focusing on community-led initiatives such as apiculture, aquaculture, hydroponic shade houses, aquaponics, cashew nut farming, and prawn farming, the government aims to create lasting benefits, strengthen local industries, and promote self-sufficiency. These projects will be implemented by the Small Business Bureau through a detailed consultative process with community members and local leadership.

The initiative aligns with the government’s broader vision of enhancing entrepreneurship, boosting rural and urban economic activities, and promoting self-sustaining businesses. Through this model, communities will be directly involved in planning and executing projects, ensuring they address local needs effectively while fostering ownership and long-term success.

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce remains committed to working closely with local stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and the successful implementation of these community-development small business projects.

