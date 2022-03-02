Community involvement critical in decision making – Minister Teixeira

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, M.P, has called on Toshaos in the Cuyuni -Mazaruni district to adopt an attitude of accountability, when addressing the affairs of their communities.

Minister Teixeira said it is important for residents to fully participate in the daily decision-making process of the council.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, M.P.

She made the call while engaging Toshaos and deputy Toshaos, during recent consultations in the region.

Minister Teixeira said the Amerindian Act is “very clear about issues to do with how decisions are made within the community. Certain decisions cannot be made without the community’s involvement.”

She said community development is not only based on the use of revenues for projects, but the input of people, especially since government is pushing a massive transformational agenda.

“The issue of developing the communities is not only about money and how we use the money, but also ensuring that the members of the community are involved and participate in the decision making. That is a critical component of democracy and democracy within the titled communities,” she added.

Meanwhile, talks are ongoing for village leaders to undergo training upon assuming office. A manual will be established to properly guide Toshaos in record keeping, to ensure transparency in their governance.

“We want to make sure, as Toshaos and Vice Toshaos that you are informed and know where resources are available and also issues that we think you need to address. How you keep your records is very important and so one of the things we have been talking with the Minister of Amerindian Affairs about, is to see that every time there is a village election, you have new people come in… and that we have a manual that we give and we do training,” the Minister underscored.

Among the communities visited were Bartica, Itabali, Two Miles, River’s View, Agatash and Batavia.