Congratulatory Message by Hon. Vickram Bharrat, M.P, Minister of Natural Resources on the selection of Berbice Cricketers to the West Indies team

As a fellow Berbician and Patron of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), I would like to extend congratulatory wishes to Mr. Veersammy Permaul and Mr. Romario Shepherd on being selected to the West Indies team for the tour of Bangladesh in January 2021.

As Guyanese we are all proud of Permaul and Shepherd and others representing Guyana on the West Indies team and it is my hope that their selection will serve to inspire not only other members of the Berbice Cricket Clubs, but from across the country. Therefore, I would like to recommit my efforts to assist the BCB to ensure the proposed semi-professional league becomes a reality in 2021.

The Berbice Cricket Board had appointed Natural Resources Minister, Hon. Vickram Bharrat as Patron on November 06. Minister Bharrat has since created a Patron’s Fund to assist the less fortunate clubs and cricketers in Berbice.