‘Conserve our water amid prolonged dry season’ – President Ali reiterates

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has issued a call for citizens to conserve water in light of the El Niño conditions gripping the nation.

In his address to the nation on Friday, President Ali emphasised the severe consequences of the prolonged dry season, depleting both surface water and groundwater resources, thereby straining the country’s water supply systems.

“What we have seen as a result of the prolonged dry season, the extremely dry season, is that a lot of persons are also going to pipe water for gardens, for farming, for agriculture. They are going to pipe water also for construction purposes.

“So, I wanted to ask communities, members of the population to be careful with the consumption of water.,” he stressed.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The President revealed that various regions, particularly Region One, are already experiencing reduced water flow from springs, leading to scheduled sectional water deliveries to residents in areas such as Mabaruma, Mathews Ridge, Port Kaituma, Arakaka and Manawain.

In regions like Seven and Nine, static levels of wells have declined significantly, especially in the Kamarang and Jawalla areas, while there was a depletion in surface water sources in areas such as Mahdia, El Paso and Kurukubaru.

“These situations are also being monitored…we don’t have a situation now where it is detrimental to the supply and delivery but, I’m just speaking to the population, engaging you so that we can be aware of what is happening and we can take the necessary action,” he underscored.

Additionally, he outlined plans for emergency responses, including drilling new wells and rationing measures in critically affected areas, to mitigate the impact of water scarcity on agriculture, livestock, and daily life.

The president reiterated the urgent need for citizens to minimize water wastage, emphasizing the importance of turning off taps and using water cautiously.

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon triggered by warm ocean waters in the Pacific Ocean, causing prolonged dry spells in some regions and heavy rainfall, flooding, or extreme weather conditions in others. This phenomenon often results in water shortages, disrupts agriculture, and impacts the environment, leading to significant challenges for local communities.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

