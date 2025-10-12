Construction of Guyana’s first Law School to begin soon  

– site fully prepared – AG Nandlall

The government is pushing ahead with plans to establish the first law school in Guyana. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., announced construction will begin soon at the University of Guyana (UG) Turkeyne Campus.

This follows the September 2025 formal consent by the Council for Legal Education (CLE), marking a key step in advancing the long-awaited vision of establishing Guyana’s own law school.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., conducted an on-site inspection

On Sunday, AG Nandlall visited the proposed location, situated on approximately eight acres of land, in the southwestern section of the university premises.

“If you look to my right are the university buildings, if you look to my left is the Demerara Estate, and if you look to my south, it’s I think Sophia, and to the north is where the U.G. Faculty of Law is,” he explained.

To reach the site, a new access road had to be cleared. The reason for the new road is that the university has reserved the front portion of its lands for other developmental purposes. This road links the main campus to the back section where the law school will be located.

This development is an important move in Guyana’s efforts to improve its legal education system and give local students direct access to professional training.

Before this approval, Guyanese law graduates needed to go abroad for their final professional legal training, which was expensive and difficult to manage.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration has placed tertiary education at the forefront of its development plan, with additional plans in place to expand medical and engineering education across Regions Two, Three, Six, and Nine.

In his inauguration speech, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said 200 seats will be made available in these disciplines, allowing students to access training without leaving their homes

Both initiatives aim to help Guyana’s long-term development goals by expanding the economy and easing access for Guyanese students entering these professions.