Construction of new Abram Zuil Secondary School ahead of schedule

Students of Region Two will be able to access the new Abram Zuil Secondary School by September, 2022, a month ahead of the original completion date.

During a site visit on Sunday, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, said work on the $585 million modern facility is ahead of schedule. He was assured that the project will be ready for the new term in September 2022.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with reonsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh during his site visit to the school

“All assurances from the regional administration and the contractor are that the project is on schedule and will be completed in fact before the completion date… this is good news, but we are certainly going to be keeping a close eye to ensure that is achieved,” the minister stated.

He added further that, “the President and Cabinet are placing the highest level of importance on timely completion of projects, and completion in line with specification.”

works completed thus far on the school

Builders Hardware and General Supplies was contracted to undertake the project.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali had convened a meeting recently with large contractors where he made clear government’s expectation regarding quality projects being undertaken in a timely manner.

The school which will house approximately 700 students when completed, will afford students on the Essequibo Coast access to quality education. The project forms part of government’s drive to ensure every Guyanese child completes his/her education.

“This fits in with our agenda that we want students in Guyana to achieve the highest level of performance in the education system,” Dr Singh stated.

works completed thus far on the school

The school will feature a number of modern science and technical laboratories in keeping with the demand for skills the country will require in the near future.

Additionally, Minister Singh inspected the sea defence on the eastern side of the school. The visit was in response to concerns raised during the recent cabinet outreach in the region, where President Ali instructed that the matter be addressed.

“I had a look at it. I was briefed by the regional engineer and regional sea defence officer. They have provided me with a comprehensive briefing on it… the region has requested that it be included in the budget for 2022 for the first 300 metres and then a further 300 metres to be extended in 2023,” Dr. Singh said.

The inspection by Minister Singh was part of his three-day outreach to the region.