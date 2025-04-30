Construction of new Diamond Regional Hospital almost complete

The state-of-the-art regional hospital at Diamond, along the East Bank of Demerara, is almost complete and is expected to be operational very soon.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony provided an update on the project during a site inspection to assess the final phases of development on the facility on Sunday.

He was joined by engineers, contractors and representatives from the ministry.

“We are getting close to completing the hospital. Most of the installation of the equipment is now complete. We are in the process of testing [them],” the health minister revealed.

He said individuals are currently undergoing training to staff the medical facility.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony conducts a site visit to Diamond Regional Hospital

“Once the training is completed, we will be in a position to open the hospital. We are getting to that point where we can open the hospital. I had a walkaround and I am pleased with what I have seen so far,” the minister stated.

Construction works on the facility are being carried out by Sinopharm.

About 40,000 residents from Diamond and nearby communities will benefit from a wide range of advanced and timely medical services at the new medical institution.

The completion of the hospital will also eliminate the need for residents to travel all the way to Georgetown for similar services.

The medical facility will have 75 inpatient beds and high-tech equipment to optimise service delivery.

Key amenities will include a modern 24-hour accident and emergency department, advanced laboratories, two operating theatres, and a minor surgery theatre.

It will also have a comprehensive imaging area providing digital X-rays and CT scans to enhance diagnostic capabilities.

The hospital is among several regional hospitals under construction across the country. Others are being built at Enmore, Lima Sands, Lethem, Bath, Number 75 Village and Kato.

These projects will see the delivery of worldclass health services to the Guyanese populace when they are finished.

