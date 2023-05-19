Construction ongoing for Deeds and commercial Registries building in Region Two

Construction of the $447.8 million Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority building in Suddie, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, is ongoing and will be completed in due course.



Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, recently visited the construction site, which will be equipped with an elevator, parking facility, and storage vaults for documents.



When completed, the four-storey building will house the operations of the Deeds and Commercial Registries and living quarters for staff, bringing much-needed relief to them. “Currently, this institution carries on its operations in a very cramped bottom flat of the High Court building at Suddie and hopefully we will move out of that cramped situation very shortly and the organisation will move into its new abode in due course,” Minister Nandlall stated during his weekly programme ‘Issues in the News’, Tuesday evening.



In October 2022, the over $400 million contract was awarded, with a completion time frame of 12 months.



Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, inspecting ongoing works at the construction site





According to a statement from Minister Nandlall, despite minor delays due to inclement weather and supply chain issues, the project will be completed on time.



The attorney general also inspected ongoing works on the building that will house prosecutors attached to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at Onderneeming.



The $58.3 million contract for the construction of the building was awarded under the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) funded Support for the Criminal Justice System (SCJS) Programme, being administered by the Ministry of Legal Affairs.



Construction commenced in November 2022 and has an August 2023 deadline.



The projects are in keeping with the government’s developmental agenda that is being rolled out in all ten administrative regions.





