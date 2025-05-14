Construction progressing on new dormitory at Bartica Secondary School

Construction is advancing rapidly on the new dormitory at the Bartica Secondary School in Region Seven. The new edifice will provide students with a spacious and comfortable living environment when completed.

During a site inspection on Monday, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand highlighted that the dormitory is part of an over $423 million project that also includes the rehabilitation of existing facilities.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand updates the media about the dormitory at Bartica Secondary School

The project is being executed by Dijiris Engineering and Construction, and supervised by Deen and Partners.

“The purpose of this is to give us the [required] international standards of all dorms across the country regarding safety, ventilation, lights and all the other things that children need at a dormitory,” the education minister stated.

As part of the government’s push to achieve universal secondary education in the region, a $231 million secondary school is under construction at Jawalla.

The school will feature a dormitory, teachers’ quarters, and other essential amenities. When completed, it will accommodate 500 students in classrooms and 400 in the dormitories.

Dormitories and teachers’ quarters are also being built at Issano, Phillipai, and Karrau.

The new dormitory under construction at Bartica Secondary School

The government is enhancing educational infrastructure to improve access across the country, especially in remote communities.

A total of $36.2 billion has been allocated this year to expand school facilities. This investment will fund the construction of 23 nursery schools, 16 primary schools, and 26 secondary schools.

Communities earmarked for the construction of new secondary schools and dormitories include Aurora, Kwakwani, Matthews Ridge, Monkey Mountain, St Ignatius, and Waramadong.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

