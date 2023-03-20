Construction starts on new Arthurville Primary School, Wakenaam

– Construction of St Roses High to be completed soon

Construction work has commenced on the new Arthurville Primary School, Wakenaam Island, Region Three, as part of the government’s mandate to ensure equitable access to education is provided nationwide.

The building of the modernised learning facility is expected to be completed by the new school year and will benefit several students across the island.

St Rose’s High School

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand visited the area last year and spoke to parents who shared their concerns about the deteriorating state of the school.

Following the engagement, a decision to relocate the students and staff to the Sans Souci Primary School was made in March 2022.

Similarly, construction works valued at $515 million at St Rose’s High School are moving ahead of schedule and are slated to be completed by June 2023.

Also, extension works are expected to be finished by June at the St. Winifred Secondary and East Ruimveldt Secondary additions.

Construction of the $826 million Yarrowkabra Secondary School along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway is slated to be completed by May.

This new school will be able to accommodate 600 students from Yarrowkabra and its environs along the highway.

These two new facilities will be equipped with contemporary classrooms, labs, and industrial arts departments that will serve TVET topics, sanitary blocks, and other support structures.

Works ongoing on Arthurville Primary School

The education ministry wants to provide secondary education to every citizen by the year 2025. And therefore, the construction of the two buildings is one of several projects underway at secondary schools countrywide.

The President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Administration remains keen to improve access to education by ensuring that sufficient schools are available to house all learners.

The government has injected $94.4 billion into the education sector in this year’s budget, to further advance access and quality education for all, regardless of geographic location.

Since assuming office in August 2020, the government has embarked on a slew of initiatives to improve the sector which include implementing smart classrooms, cash grants, the breakfast programme, distribution of textbooks, and incorporating information and communication technology (ICT) in the sector.

