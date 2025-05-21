Construction to begin on 111 hinterland houses 

The Hinterland Housing Programme continues to impact the livelihoods of residents from Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine by providing a safe and secure living environment.

The housing initiative is targeting 300 vulnerable families in these regions.

A total of 111 will be completed across the hinterland regions this year.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal addresses the NTC Conference

Of this amount, 10 houses each will be built at Imbotero, Arakaka, and Baramita in Region One; Tassarene, Kangaruma, Quenenang, Omenaik in Region Seven; Karisparu, Muruwau and Kaibarupai in Region Eight.

Six houses will also be constructed at Tuseneng in Region Eight, two at Sand Creek and three at Shea in Region Nine.

Speaking at the National Toshaos Council Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference on Wednesday, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal said the housing project is giving families a stable environment and generating additional economic benefits for the local economy.

He stated that building materials such as timber, clay bricks, sand and stone are sourced directly from the regions.

A total of 163 houses have already been completed at Kokerite, Warapoka, Haimaruni, Tiger Pond, Lethem, Yakarinta, Smith Creek, Blackwater Savannah, Nappi, Shiriri, Crashwater, Quatata, Rupunau and Yurong Paru.

The selection of the beneficiaries is conducted transparently at a general meeting where two-thirds of the majority must agree.

