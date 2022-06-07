Contractor receives praise for efficient, quality work on Thomas Land Road project

Guyanese contractor Pooran Manman and Sons Contracting Services received glowing tributes from Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during a recent inspection of works executed on the Thomas Lands Road, Georgetown.

At the commencement of the $30million three-month project in May, the contractor was urged by the government to provide the highest quality of service and delivery within the project scope and timeline.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and contractors during road inspection in May,2022

“Once you get a job, get out there and get it don’t don’t sleep on the job, so while we put pressure on contractors who are errant and they are languishing, and way beyond fulfilling their contractual obligations, we must also be very mindful and thankful to those who have completed on time and before time.”

Noting the efficiency in the execution of the project, Minister Edghill highlighted that under this project, a new technology in road construction in Guyana, using Geogrid and geocell fabric material, was used to reinforce the road as a substructure to safeguard it from sliding further into the nearby canal.

This new technology was used to prevent the shoulders from slipping into the canals in the absence of revetment, forging a strong life span.

Completed Thomas Lands Road.

The sub-base was built with eight inches of crusher- run and two inches of asphalt to improve the overall endurance of the road.

“We are very pleased. We are satisfied that the contractor has seen the need to get the job done because one, it is a main artery, and once under construction it created some amount of difficulty where traffic flow was concerned, and we are happy that he has worked beyond hours to get it completed. So, we are satisfied.”

With the road’s completion, the ministry is urging truck drivers and citizens to observe the weight limit.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

