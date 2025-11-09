Contractors to make way for GuyExpo ’25

Contractors executing works along Garnett Street were directed on Friday to ensure that patrons and exhibitors attending GuyExpo from November 13-16 can access and exit the venue safely and without disruption.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill gave these directives while inspecting the ongoing construction work on Garnett Street between Stone Avenue and Bel Air, Georgetown.

Construction is ongoing at Garnett Street

Minister Eghill stated that patrons and exhibitors must have swift access to the exhibition to ensure its success.

To further facilitate the high volume of traffic, the current construction area will receive temporary priming.

Priming in road construction is the process of applying a thin layer of low-viscosity bituminous material to a prepared granular base. This seals the base, helps the asphalt layers adhere, and protects it from moisture and damage.

Contractors at work on Garnett Street

The immediate goal is to complete at least the first layer of asphalt.

The project will have two layers of asphalt laid on the main access roads by next Wednesday afternoon to finish part of the road.