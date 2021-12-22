Contracts signed for $13.3B Eccles to Diamond four-lane road

The Ministry of Housing’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) on Wednesday, signed contracts to the tune of $13.3 billion for the construction of the four-lane highway from Eccles to Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The four-lane road forms part of the alternative EBD road link which is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion on the East Bank corridor.

Once completed, more than 22,000 households will directly benefit, as well as the growing volume of commercial users.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP, Minister, Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, MP, Director of Projects, Omar Narine, Permanent Secretary, Mr Andre Ally and the contractors at the signing ceremony

The contracts were signed between the Ministry and 12 contractors – The Guy-America Construction Inc., V. Dalip Enterprise, (JV) Colin Talbot Contracting Services and Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works, S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc., H. Nauth and Sons, JS Guyana Inc., (JV) VALs Construction, AJM Enterprise and China Railway First Group Company Ltd.

During the signing ceremony held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P., implored the contractors to be innovative and strategic in their approach to the project. He also emphasised the need for quality work and timely completion.

Minister Croal also encouraged the contractors to put systems in place to work beyond the stipulated working hours and avoid unnecessary delays. He reminded them to adhere to the labour laws and ensure workers’ safety.

Further, he advised the contractors to cultivate a working relationship with the residents and communicate any inconveniences that may occur as a result of the work which should be done in a timely and respectful manner.

“Should you adhere to these guidelines, I’m confident that you will have a successful project and the communities and citizens will be better for it,” he said.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP

This project was conceptualised and initiated by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali when he served as housing minister prior to 2015. However, the project was scrapped by the APNU/AFC administration.

Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, M. P., said that the ministry is pleased to see the project to fruition.

“Years later, this project is being executed by the Ministry’s Project Department, which shows that the capacity was also there, given the fact that the foundation for this project was set years ago.”

Minister Rodrigues stated that the project adds to the many transformative ones the government is embarking on to benefit all the citizens of Guyana.

“What we are doing here is not just signing a 13 billion contract for the construction of a road, what we will embark on is the transformation of people’s lives,” she said.

Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, MP

The project is divided into 12 lots. The scope of the works includes 8.6 kilometers reinforced concrete four‐lane highway, equipped with walkway and cycle lane, more than 30 reinforced concrete bridges, as well as two roundabouts. Also present at the event were Permanent Secretary Mr Andre Ally, CH&PA’s Director of Operations Denise King-Tudor and Director of Projects, Omar Narine.