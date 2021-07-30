Corentyne parents laud timely ‘Because We Care’ cash grant

Headmistress of Tain Primary School, Ms. Sharon Durant has praised the Government for its timely reintroduction of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant programme to support childhood education.

The Headmistress made this statement when Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, MP, launched the distribution exercise in several schools along the Corentyne on Thursday.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag MP at the Port Mourant Primary School

Ms. Durant said the money will assist many parents, even as she urged them to spend it wisely and to invest in their children’s education.

“This cash grant will come in handy for students in our community. I say this because many of the parents in our community work on the sugar estates and now is the out-of- crop season, so it will be beneficial to them.

“Also, we have many pupils who are left in the care of grandparents. We also have many single parents in our school community. So, I’m happy that you will be in this cash grant to assist and I’m sure … I’m hoping that you will spend this cash grant wisely,” she said.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information, several parents expressed gratitude to the Government for the initiative.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag delivers her address during the distribution of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant at the Auchlyne Primary School

Ms. Jessie Gray, a pensioner, said she has been the primary caregiver of her granddaughter over the last eight years and she, sometimes, found it difficult.

“I grow my granddaughter since she was three months old. She is brilliant in school and there will come a time when money will be needed and my pension will help up to a certain way…. I am very, very happy; I cannot express how broad and wide I can smile.”

Ms. Gray said she will use the money to purchase supplies to prepare her granddaughter for the new school term.

Mr. Khemchand Torazzo said the last year has been challenging as the pandemic made it hard to find work. He thanked the Government for recognising the struggles being faced by parents.

“Thanks to the Government for doing a wonderful job all over the country and the Minister because they care for our children.”

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag MP hands over the ‘Because We Care’ grants at the Auchlyne Primary School

With four children in the public school system, Ms. Alicia Hohenkirk welcomed the cash grant. She heaped praise on the Government for assisting parents to secure their children’s education.

Meanwhile, the Public Service Minister told parents that the reintroduction of the grant is a demonstration of the Government’s commitment to the nation’s children.

“We understand that not only parents are in need and this is a necessity for their children to be able to go to school, but also because education has always been a priority.

“The nation’s children have forever been a priority and of utmost importance to this Government.”

Minister Parag urged the public to disregard the naysayers and to focus on providing better opportunities for their children through education.

The reintroduction of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant to public school students is another manifesto promise fulfilled by the PPP/C Government.

The grant was first introduced in 2014 valued at $10,000. However, it was discontinued by the APNU/AFC administration.

Since the PPP/C Government returned to office in August 2020, it has increased the school uniform and supplies voucher from $2,000 to $4,000 per child, which is being distributed in cash this year. Each child registered in the public school system will receive $19,000.

Approximately 172,000 students will benefit from the $3.2 billion programme countrywide.