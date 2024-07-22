Corentyne River Bridge awaits financing approval from China

The Corentyne River Bridge, a momentous project geared to enhance the connectivity between Guyana and Suriname, is currently awaiting financial approval from the Republic of China.

This was revealed by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, during a recent meeting with the Upper Corentyne Chamber of Commerce.

Artistic impression of the Corentyne River Bridge

“We have gone through the full tender process, we have a preferred contractor at the end of an evaluation process and both governments have agreed to approach our partner, the Republic of China to finance the project,” Minister Edghill said.

He disclosed that Suriname’s President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, recently visited China, carrying a letter signed by himself and President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to solidify the financing agreement.

The public works minister posited that once the financial agreement is finalised construction of the bridge will begin.

Proposed Alignment of Corentyne River Bridge and Approach Roads

The bridge is expected to have a lifespan of 100 years with a construction period of three years.

It will stretch from South Drain, pass through Long Island, and extend to Moleson Creek.

The project includes the infrastructural development of Long Island, to enhance connectivity and open new farmland in the El Dorado area.

This will create jobs for hundreds of farmers and boost agricultural production to advance Guyana’s food security agenda by 2025.

Preparatory works have already started, with roads and bridges being built from Moleson Creek to El Dorado.

This road will provide access to the bridge and is planned to extend further to Orealla, promoting regional development.

The ministry’s engineering team has surveyed the corridor to finalise the alignment.

Additionally, Minister Edghill mentioned that a notable feature of the project is a proposed free zone along the Long Island corridor to boost the bridge’s economic viability.

Plans also include the construction of hotels, water sports facilities, and a farmer’s market.

