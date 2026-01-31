Creative sector, culture targeted as economic pillars in Budget 2026

Culture and creativity are being repositioned as serious business as the government prepares to invest in the Orange Economy to create wealth, jobs, and opportunities for thousands of Guyanese creatives in the 2026 Budget themed “Putting People First”.

Speaking on a radio station on Thursday, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, said that developing the orange economy was a key manifesto commitment by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration.

In the 2026 Budget, the government has earmarked $3.7 billion to support projects under the Orange Economy initiative.

This strategy, Minister Singh explained, is to deliberately move culture and creative arts from an emotional and sentimental space into one of structured, large-scale economic development.

“This is something that we feel strongly about as a government, that our president himself has elevated to the highest level of policy attention,” the finance minister underscored.

President Ali has already established a dedicated team to advance the development of the orange economy.

Drawing comparisons with other Caribbean nations, he pointed to Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) and Barbados as examples of how cultural assets have been transformed into globally competitive industries.

Guyana can follow in their steps, as there is tremendous local talent, the minister said.

“These are not just things to admire. There is a big industry here. There is a big business opportunity here,” he added.

When Budget 2026 debate begins in the National Assembly on Monday, February 2, Guyanese will learn more about why significant investments are being poured into flagship projects such as the Palmyra Cultural Market in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and the National Art Gallery and Museum.