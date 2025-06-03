Criminal Law Miscellaneous Bill passed to deter criminal behaviour, enhance public safety

The government passed the Criminal Law Miscellaneous Bill 2025 on Monday, which prohibits wearing masks or disguises to commit an offence.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, described the bill as both reasonable and necessary to deter criminal behaviour, enhance public safety and support law enforcement efforts.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said one of the primary objectives of the bill is deterrence.

The AG argued that when individuals know that concealing their identity while committing a crime will result in additional charges and harsher penalties, they may be less likely to engage in criminal activities.

Guyana has seen a rise in criminal activity committed by persons wearing masks or other disguises, posing a significant threat to public safety.

According to the AG, while facial coverings may be lawfully justified in certain contexts, including public health, religious expressions or traditions, they are misused for criminal purposes, undermining public safety and security.

He believes criminalising the act of concealing one’s identity during an offence will help law enforcement identify and apprehend the offender more swiftly.

“The bill, therefore, sends a clear message that anonymity is not a shield for committing a crime,” Minister Nandlall stated.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn and Member of Parliament Sanjeev Datadin also supported for the bill.

They noted that the government’s legislative agenda over the past five years has covered a broad range of governance areas, including natural resources and energy, the Data Protection Act, criminal justice reform, the Natural Resource Fund, the Local Content Act, and updates to the Petroleum Exploration Act.

Speaking specifically to the bill, MP Datadin is happy that wearing a mask to commit an offence is now an aggravating factor under the law.

He added, “There is an increased penalty…a larger fine of $100,000 to $500,000 and there is a larger period of imprisonment, which attracts not less than one year and more than five years.”