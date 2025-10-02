Crossing into history – Guyana’s bridge to a new tomorrow

For generations, the lives of Guyanese families have been choreographed by the tides and traffic of the Demerara Harbour Bridge. Every day, commuters have had to brace themselves for gridlock, fuel burned to fumes, tempers worn thin, and precious hours lost to the slow crawl across the river.

When construction began on the iconic floating bridge in May 1976, nobody could have imagined it would carry the nation’s hopes for nearly fifty years. Spanning 1.85 kilometres, built on 114 pontoons, the old Demerara Harbour Bridge defied its 10-year lifespan to become South America’s only floating bridge, a living symbol of endurance and compromise.

Yet, for all its resilience, the bridge became known more for its traffic jams. On average, 14,000 vehicles squeezed across it every day, each crossing a test of patience, each retraction another disruption.

But now, at last, Guyana stands on the dawn of a new tomorrow.

The Old Demerara Harbour Bridge

On October 5, 2025, the brand-new Demerara Harbour Bridge, a cable-stayed giant stretching 2.65 kilometres, boasting four broad lanes, a dedicated cycle path, and a sweeping 50-metre clearance for ships, will be officially opened. There will be no more waits, no more retractions, no more bottlenecks.

This world-class bridge redefines the horizon, engineered for lasting strength, designed for daily freedom, and, critically, kept toll-free for every Guyanese.

Bridge tolls are now a thing of the past

As the new bridge rises, the old stalwart is not forgotten. It will be retracted to open shipping lanes around the clock. Plans are already afoot to repurpose sections of the old bridge, extending its legacy to new communities, from Timehri Sand Hills to island villages like Leguan and Wakenaam.

The commissioning of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge is more than an infrastructure upgrade; it is a bold leap towards progress, connecting Regions Three and Four like never before. For the people of Guyana, it promises reliable journeys, economic revitalisation, and the unhurried flow of daily life.

On October 5, Guyana does not just cut a ribbon. It turns a page, bridging past and future, inconvenience and innovation, dreams and daily reality.

The new Demerara Harbour Bridge will be officially commissioned on Sunday, 5 October 2025.

New Demerara Harbour Bridge