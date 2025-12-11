Crude Oil Tanker Falsely Flying the Guyana Flag

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has observed the proliferation and unacceptable trend of the unauthorised use of the Guyana Flag by vessels that are not registered in Guyana.

Today, the Government of the United States of America (USA) informed the Guyana Maritime Administration Department that they have encountered the Motor Tanker SKIPPER (ex-ADISA), IMO Number 9304667 in International Waters. It was falsely flying the Guyana Flag, as it is not registered in Guyana.

MARAD will continue to reach out to and work with international partners and other maritime agencies to identify, pursue, and take firm action against any unauthorised use of the Guyana Flag.

MARITIME ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT.