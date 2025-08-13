CSEC, CAPE 2025 results to be announced Friday

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is set to announce this year’s results for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) on August 15 at 2 pm.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said on Wednesday that she is optimistic that Guyana’s Mathematics results will be better this year, credit to various interventions made by the government.

“We are looking forward to those results; we believe that we will see better math results,” the education minister said.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand speaking at the commissioning ceremony for Mashabo Nursery School in Region Two

To enhance performance in Mathematics, CXC will introduce several new programmes starting in 2026. However, Minister Manickchand emphasised that “Guyana did not wait on that; we implemented a new intervention.”

The government has ensured students are well-equipped and prepared by providing essential learning resources, including scientific calculators, graph books, geometry sets, textbooks, and past examination papers.

Additionally, classrooms were monitored to ensure the syllabus was being effectively covered.

Minister Manickchand added that the monitoring process was to ensure that the subject was being taught “effectively” and that students were grasping the material.