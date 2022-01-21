CSEC, CAPE top performers satisfied with achievements

Several Queen’s College students have performed exceptionally at the 2021 sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE).

Samuel Haynes of the country’s premier secondary institution is the overall outstanding student at CAPE, with nine grade ones, while Zaynab Shaffie, achieved 18 grade one passes and two grade two passes and is the overall outstanding student at CSEC.

Samuel Haynes- Regions Top CAPE Performer

Guyana also won four of the nine awards established by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). The country was recognised for performances in business, humanities, history and technical vocational education.

During a virtual interview with DPI on Friday, the high fliers expressed how satisfied they were about their recent achievements.

Haynes said he is ecstatic to have copped the prestige title for Guyana.

“Firstly, I feel quite accomplished and humbled at this achievement. I would have never imagined myself at such a high pedestal, but I must give honour and thanks to God for having helped me to achieve this. I mean the top student in the Caribbean, that’s quite an achievement for Guyana, so I’m very happy that I could have brought home that award,” he said.

Asked about his journey and preparations for the exams, Haynes said it required a lot of planning.

“What I did was that I planned for it and then I worked my plans and planning happens to be a strength of mine, so it was not very difficult for me to do this. Hence, why I wasn’t very surprised when I heard that I had copped this award, because I worked very hard for it…,” Haynes added.

Zaynab Shaffie- Regions top CSEC performer

CSEC top achiever, Zaynab Shaffie said when she started Queen’s College, she was not one of the top performers, however over the years she worked to attain better grades.

“… as the years progressed it got better and when I was like in fourth or fifth form, I was getting like second in the class. With regards to my journey, I’d just say that I really just tried to understand whatever I was being taught,” she said.

Having written 20 subjects at CSEC, it required Zaynab to cross stream, which she said was challenging.

Sarena Razak- Regions top Technical Vocational Student

Meanwhile, Sarena Razak emerged as top student in the entire country in technical vocational studies. She said she was very elated to have copped the award and also urged young girls to enhance their knowledge.

“In terms of getting in touch with the skills that you like to be involved in, which in my case is tech, take the opportunity. Don’t be afraid regardless of the environment that you’re in” she said.

Roshni Samaroo- Regions Top Humanities student

Roshni Samaroo who is top Humanities student in the Caribbean, told DPI that the award came to her as a surprise, as the examinations for these particular subjects were challenging. She also urged the upcoming students to maintain a balance between their academic and social life, as they prepare for their examinations.

Naresh Jaganan of Essequibo Islands Secondary School is the Caribbean’s top Business student. Jaganan wrote 11 subjects and secured grade one in all.

Naresh Jaganan -Regions top Business Student

“My passion for accounting began as a hobby by helping my colleagues and schoolmates. I basically have a passion for numbers in particular and by extension, mathematics, finance, economics,” he said.

Jaganan’s plans to help develop Guyana through accounting and finance, as he currently pursues a diploma at the Cacique Accounting College. He has hopes of being enrolled at the University of Guyana to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree via a scholarship from the Ministry of Education.