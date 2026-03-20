De Kinderen hospital records significant emergency, outpatient intake over seven months

Emergency and outpatient services at the De Kinderen Regional Hospital have recorded significant patient intake over the past seven months, underscoring the facility growing influence in Region Three.

Since the hospital’s opening on August 11, 2025, to March 14 2026, some 10,085 patients were recorded in the emergency department, and about 14,868 patients were seen in the outpatient department.

The data received from the hospital also shows that other services had a remarkable intake of patients.

An inside view of the new De Kinderen Hospital commissioned on August 11, 2025

Dental procedures recorded 3,737, while diagnostic services remained in high demand, with 4,993 ultrasounds, 8,636 X-rays, and 1,599 CT scans being documented.

Notably, the hospital recorded 316 deliveries during the short period, indicating a rise in maternal services in Region Three.

The intake of patients highlights the public’s confidence in government health services and improved access to care along the West Demerara corridor.

Also, this aligns with the government’s 2026 health budget, which allocates $161.1 billion to the sector to expand infrastructure, enhance maternal and child health services, and improve the quality of care nationwide.

An inside view of the new De Kinderen Hospital commissioned on August 11, 2025

In addition, the Ministry of Health provides for mothers through its Newborn Cash Grant initiative. Through this grant, more than 2,000 newborns born in Guyana to a Guyanese mother will receive a $100,000 cash grant, costing the treasury $1.3 billion annually.

First Lady Arya Ali shares a light moment with a newborn on Christmas Day

The De Kinderen Regional Hospital continues to strengthen regional healthcare, offering critical services such as safe delivery, diagnostic testing, and emergency care.