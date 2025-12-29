Delivering a digital Guyana – two new platforms signal modern governance in action

Government services are moving from walk-ins and long lines to appointment-based services and real-time request tracking, thanks to new digital platforms developed by the Ministry of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation.

Three months into its second term, the government has brought onstream two of the four much-awaited digital platforms that will define the way in which citizens access government services.

Hon Zulfikar Ally of the Ministry of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zukfikar Ally, is responsible for delivering a digital Guyana.

The online platforms include the Skills Connect app that has been developed locally by the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) to bridge the gap between job seekers and job providers and help strengthen the labour market.

“The platform aims to empower skilled and semi-skilled labourers by providing them with employment opportunities readily at the click of a button from their mobile devices,” Minister Ally explained. It also enables businesses and individuals to find services and labour as required.

SkillsConnect aims to bridge the gap between job seekers and job providers

According to the minister, Skills Connect is active countrywide, with all registered profiles vetted and verified by the ministry. From carpentry, landscaping, plumbing and personal services such as nail technicians, the application offers a wide range of trades and services.

Meanwhile, via the GovConnect app, citizens have access to services by booking appointments conveniently. This means reducing wait times and uncertainty around access to services. Users will be able to choose convenient dates and times, receive confirmation, and be assured of service on arrival.

This undertaking will be implemented across all ministries of government within the next two years, according to Minister Ally.

GovConnect can be found on the Google Play and Apple Store

“Imagine no long lines and unpredictable changes to government services will be faced by you. Every citizen will have equal access to all government services without any discrimination. You can expect certainty and predictability in your access to government services, a promise made by your government and a promise that will be kept,” Minister Ally confidently affirmed.

A third mobile application, Citizens Connect, will also come on stream in the coming weeks. The app will enable citizens to raise complaints and concerns directly with government agencies using their mobile devices, thereby removing the need for in-person visits.

Similarly, iGov, an AI-integrated interface, will be launched soon and will serve as Guyana’s official digital assistant for government services. Available 24/7, iGov will answer questions, guide citizens through application processes (licence, etc.) and provide information on available services without human intervention.

Digital transformation is underway in every industry, including health (telemedicine, electronic medical records and etc), education (Digital School), financial (online banking), human services (iMatter app), among other initiatives.

“These initiatives are proof that digital Guyana is a practical, achievable roadmap, and not a distant vision,” the minister stated.

Importantly, it not only unlocks talent and supports frontier technologies but is part of a commitment by the PPP/C to build an inclusive digital society where every Guyanese person can participate and prosper in an increasingly digital world.

A sample of the new electronic identification card

In fact, by 2030, every Guyanese will have in their possession an electronic identification card (E-ID) that will allow them to open bank accounts remotely, secure loans and mortgages, among other functions.