Den Amstel residents benefitting from $90M in road upgrades

─ Several roads nearing completion

Residents of Den Amstel, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are already benefitting from infrastructural development as the rehabilitation of several roads to rigid pavement concrete in the community is nearing completion.

The works, worth some $90 million will bring much-needed relief and economic growth to the community and is a direct result of a walkabout conducted by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in the village last November.

During his visit, the president identified several roadways in need of attention and expressed his commitment to addressing the infrastructure challenges faced by the residents.

Many of these roads were in a dilapidated state and some were mud dams.

The works were awarded in lots: Lot 333, the construction of the Fellowship Continuation; Lot 334, the rehabilitation and construction of the clay brick continuation; Lot 335, the rehabilitation and construction of the first cross street, East of Wellington; Lot 336, the rehabilitation and construction of the first cross street, west of Wellington; Lot 337, the construction of Church Street; and Lot 338, the rehabilitation and construction of the continuation of Langevine Street.

In relation to the $14.8 million contract awarded in mid-December 2022, which involved the recently completed Railway Embankment, the Ministry of Public Works, on Monday noted that the contractor faced challenges, however, with support from the ministry, the project was completed according to specifications.

When all the roads are completed, they will cover a combined distance of approximately 1.04 kilometres.

The successful completion of these road projects will have a far-reaching impact on the residents of Den Amstel as many of them benefitted from employment opportunities.

