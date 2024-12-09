Diet Is Key in Managing Diabetes – Part 1

– Understanding The Role of Carbohydrates and Protein in Your Diet

By Shabana Shaw

Managing diabetes effectively involves more than just monitoring blood sugar levels; it also requires a commitment to eating the right foods in their correct portion size. Persons living with diabetes should therefore develop practical strategies to maintain a balanced diet that supports their overall health while managing diabetes.

Diabetes is a long-lasting health condition that occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. In other words, diabetes affects the way your body turns food into energy. There are three main types of diabetes: Type 1, Type 2 and Gestational Diabetes (during pregnancy), each of which requires careful meal planning to help with controlling blood sugar levels.

Abigail Caleb, Senior Technical Officer – Food Security and Nutrition, CARPHA

Nutritionist Abigail Caleb is adamant that, through diet, one can maintain stable blood sugar levels. “Nutrition therapy constitutes one of the basic pillars in the treatment and control of diabetes mellitus, as well as the prevention or delay of the (microvascular and macrovascular) complications of diabetes mellitus,” says Caleb, Senior Technical Officer – Food Security and Nutrition at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

She explained that persons with diabetes need a healthy and well-balanced diet, consisting of a variety of foods from the Caribbean Six Food Groups which consists of legumes and nuts, food from animals, fats and oils, vegetables, staples and fruits. She cautioned that meal planning for diabetics should be individualised, as no one size fits all.

USE FOODS FROM THE SIX FOOD GROUPS DAILY

The six food groups being depicted on this chart, taken from CARPHA Diabetes Nutritional Management Toolkit

According to Caleb, there is no such thing as a special “diet” for persons living with diabetes, as moderation is usually the key, particularly in controlling carbohydrate intake and timing of meals to fit the person’s medication pattern.

Understanding How Carbohydrates (carb) work in a Diabetic Meal Plan

Carbohydrates are macronutrients meaning nutrients / nourishing substances which are required by the body in large amounts. The categories in the human diet are Simple (sugars), Complex (starch) and Dietary Fibre.

According to Caleb, all carbohydrates, except dietary fibre, are broken down into glucose or “sugar” and used for energy and are the most important source of fuel or energy for the body, particularly the brain.

“Simple carbohydrates are digested and absorbed more quickly and can cause a rapid spike in blood glucose/sugar levels. Some examples are sugar, honey, molasses, syrup, jam, jelly, chocolate, sweets, candies, pastries, cakes, pies, cookies, carbonated drinks, packet juices mixes and fruits canned with sugar,” she said.

The Nutritionist explained that complex carbohydrates take longer to be digested, absorb slowly and have a gentler effect on blood sugar levels.

“Complex carbohydrates include rice, pasta, wheat flour and products, corn, cereal porridges, cornflakes, ground provisions, breadfruit, dried peas, beans, nuts & seed, fruits vegetables (i.e., yellow and orange vegetables) and milk and yoghurt,” she counselled.

Dietary fibre consists of plant-based carbohydrates, that the body cannot digest and therefore does not cause a spike in blood sugar levels. There are two types of dietary fibre, soluble fibre and insoluble.

“Soluble fibre can be found in peas, beans, nuts, seeds, oats, barley, fruits & vegetables, ground provisions while insoluble fibre is found in the skins of vegetables & fruits, bran or outer coating of grains,” she highlighted.

Apart from its benefits of controlling blood sugar levels and reducing weight gain, dietary fibre is known for promoting healthy digestion and regular bowel movements.

“It has the ability to absorb water and as such carry out an important function of sweeping, cleaning and protecting the lower digestive tract (small and large intestines),” Caleb enlightened.

Therefore, carbohydrate food choices are guided by the carbohydrate content of foods. A diabetic should maintain a balance among the carbohydrate content categories: high carb, moderate carb, low carb and zero carb foods.

Benefits of Protein for Diabetes

Proteins are essential for the development, maintenance and life of every cell in the human body. It plays a crucial role in the diet of individuals living with diabetes and unlike carbohrdates, does not (negatively) impact blood glucose (sugar) levels.

According to Caleb, the main dietary sources of proteins are foods from the animal food group (except butter and other animal fats) and foods from the Legumes and Nuts food group such as dried peas, beans, nuts and seeds.

“Meat alternatives (soya products like chunks). There are also very small amounts of proteins in cereals (cornmeal, dried corn, oats, rice, whole grain products, breads) and in leafy, green and yellow vegetables,” she highlighted.

For individuals living with diabetes, more white meats such as fish and poultry (chicken, turkey, duck) should be consumed than red meats (i.e., beef, pork, lamb, wild meats and organ meats – liver, giblets, brains, heart, etc).

“Eat fish 3 or more times a week. Fish is rich in omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids which protect the body’s blood vessels from harm. Eat red meats and/or organ meats no more than 1-3 times a week as they have more saturated fat and cholesterol,” Caleb cautioned.

A vegetarian substitute for meat that’s rich in proteins is legumes. Some common types of legumes are beans (black beans, kidney beans), lentils, peas, chickpeas and peanuts (technically a legume, not a nut).

Persons living with diabetes must understand their diet as this is key in managing blood glucose (sugar) levels and improving quality of life. They must monitor the amount of carbohydrates they consume as some carbohydrates have a significant impact on blood sugar levels. Similarly, incorporating the right kind of protein meat in your diet can support blood sugar control and contribute to overall health.

Myth: Duck is red meat.

Fact: Duck is scientifically classified as a white meat and is considered a good source of protein.

Myth: Peanuts are a kind of nut.

Fact: Peanuts are classified as legumes and are a rich in protein, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.

