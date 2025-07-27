‘Do not be misled; Amerindian villages are not left behind’ – Pearson tells Amerindian leaders

People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) candidate Yvonne Pearson has cautioned Amerindian leaders not to be misled, emphasising that the PPP/C government has delivered significant developments in their villages.

Speaking to a large gathering of supporters at the Anna Regina Market Square in Region Two on Saturday, Pearson said “In all of this development that is happening, I want to say loud and clear that the Amerindian villages are not left behind. Because of our leadership and vision, all of Guyana, including Amerindian villages, is moving forward.”

Yvonne Pearson, a candidate for the PPP/C

The former Mainstay/Whyaka toshao and member of parliament said there will be people who would come around to the indigenous communities to try to convince residents that they are being left out of the development. “Do not be misled,” Pearson warned.

She highlighted the many developments that were made possible through the expanded Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), which allowed Amerindian villages to benefit from the selling of carbon credits.

Through these efforts, villagers are allowed to determine what development they need and control how funds are used, whether it is in agriculture, tourism, youth initiatives, or infrastructure.

Pearson pointed to the transformation that is underway across the region, from healthcare to education.

“In every area, Essequibo has been transformed. Essequibo is moving forward. In the field of education, we have done exceedingly well. In health, a modern hospital is being constructed right now. Our young people are in training,” she underscored.

In the area of infrastructure, Pearson noted that residents now have better access to roads. “We don’t have to walk through mud anymore.”