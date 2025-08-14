Dr Jagdeo sounds alarm over sanctioned businessman’s embassy visit amid border controversy

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has challenged the Mohamed’s to produce evidence disproving claims the father Nazar visited the Venezuelan Embassy in Georgetown recently seeking a visa.

Dr Jagdeo also said the younger Mohamed’s had to have some clear knowledge about the Embassy visits that were being made from their father before, during or after they took place.

“I am willing to stake my entire political career on this,” the general secretary declared during a PPP’s press conference held at Freedom House on Thursday.

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

On Tuesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd made revelations that the Mohamed’s were frequenting the Venezuelan Embassy.

The Mohameds have since released a press statement denying this.

However, Dr Jagdeo reminded reporters that the Venezuelan ambassador himself, confirmed the meeting when summoned.

He told the press conference that the U.S. government findings had already linked the family to the Nicholas Maduro Regime in Venezuela, with several members of the US Congress expressing deep concern.

Notably, the Mohameds had earlier travelled to Barbados to negotiate a plea bargain with U.S. prosecutors.

According to the VP Jagdeo, it ended up being a process that, “did not go well”.

Meanwhile, the vice president stressed the stakes, noting that once the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivers its ruling on the border controversy with Venezuela, Guyana expects compliance in a “peaceful manner”. But, there is a possibility that the Maduro regime might reject the decision.

And so, he warned that some local actors could be working with Caracas to undermine Guyana’s sovereignty.

The vice president once again dismissed opposition-aligned claims that the PPP/C government provided tweets to a U.S. congressman targeting the Mohameds.

“We are not joking about this matter,” he said, stressing that this is about defending national integrity, not petty politics.

Linking the situation back to the failed Barbados meeting, Dr Jagdeo maintained that the Mohameds’ denial is part of a broader attempt to mislead the public, urging them to, “Prove me a liar now.”

He believes the Mohamed’s are attempting to create a smokescreen to deflect from their deepening controversies with the US Government.