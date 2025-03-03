E-health records to roll out this month

The game-changing electronic health records (EHR) system is set to roll out later this month.

The initiative will pave the way for medical professionals to store and manage patients’ data more efficiently.

Guyana’s healthcare sector is undergoing significant improvements, with the government leveraging technology to digitise medical records.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The Ministry of Health contracted UK-based company RioMed Limited at a cost of US$3.3 million to design, supply, and install the electronic records system.

And according to President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, “In March 2025, the country will take a giant leap forward with the implementation of Electronic Health Records, modernising patient care and ensuring seamless access to medical history.”

He was at the time addressing Guyanese on the 55th Republic Anniversary at the Parliament Buildings.

The EHR is a comprehensive collection of a patient’s health history within the healthcare system.

Earlier this year, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony revealed that phase one of the project will begin at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and its satellite clinics.

After successful implementation, the EHR system will extend to other health institutions across Guyana.

The healthcare sector is being transformed with world-class medical services now being brought to communities across the country.

President Ali said in 2025 alone, six state-of-the-art hospitals will be opened, equipped with cutting edge apparatus that will provide specialised services to citizens.

Over the past three years, more than 25 new health posts and health centres have been built to ensure even the most remote areas benefit from improved healthcare infrastructure.

“The establishment of more than 84 telemedicine sites is transforming the way healthcare is delivered, allowing patients in hinterland and rural areas to receive expert medical consultations without leaving their communities,” the president added.

The EHR initiative is part of a larger US$97 million Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)-funded project.

The government has already enacted the Data Protection Law, guaranteeing proper patient confidentiality. It will regulate the collection, keeping, processing, use and dissemination of personal data to protect the privacy of individuals concerning their data.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

