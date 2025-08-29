East coast residents to benefit from heavy-duty equipment training

Residents living along the East Coast corridor, from Melanie to Mahaica, will now have access to specialised training in Heavy Duty Equipment Operation.

Some of the participants of the course

This opportunity was made possible through a partnership between the Ministry of Labour and the Board of Industrial Training.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton noted that the government remains committed to investing in people.

He explained that training like this ensures that persons are not only certified but also accredited in the discipline.

He said it also strengthens the country’s human resource capacity.

“Unless you have certification and accreditation, there are many job sites you will not be able to get a job on”, the minister said.

He further added, “When you are accredited, you can function in the skill set beyond Guyana.”

Chief Executive Officer, Board of Industrial Training, Richard Maughn

Board of Industrial Training Chief Executive Officer, Richard Maughn highlighted that significant investments have been made to start the heavy-duty equipment programme on the East Coast.

Maughn stressed that these opportunities are possible through the government’s financial support.

He urged participants to care for the machines, learn as much as they can, and encouraged others to take advantage of the opportunity.

The initiative is the first of its kind in the area and comes as part of the government’s broader push to equip citizens with technical skills that can lead to sustainable employment.

By introducing training that responds directly to the needs of growing industries such as construction and mining, the programme is expected to open new doors for participants, particularly young people.

One of the machines students will be training on

The Heavy-Duty Equipment Operation course is set to attract dozens of participants and will run in phases.

Plans are already in place to expand the programme to other communities, allowing even more citizens to benefit from the opportunities being created.

Through such interventions, the government is empowering citizens to be active contributors to national development.