‘Education is power!’ -AG Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall S.C., on Monday encouraged Clonbrook and Ann’s Grove residents to empower themselves by seizing the opportunity to obtain a Government scholarship.

The Attorney General told the East Coast Demerara residents they can access myriad opportunities for upskilling through the 20,000 online scholarships programme.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall S.C.

“Education is power. To educate our people is to empower our people. Knowledge is a guarantee to a successful future,” he said.

AG Nandlall also said attendees should encourage their peers to apply for the scholarships. He said Guyana is poised for a massive economic take-off as the petroleum sector continues to evolve, and thousands of jobs would become available to qualified persons. The only way to benefit, he said, is through education.

A prospective scholar

“We also ensured that there are courses for every Guyanese, irrespective of where you stand in terms of your matriculate qualifications. We ensured that we chose universities where academic integrity is respected, so that when you are certified and you are given a paper; a certificate or a diploma, it is recognised.

A prospective scholar

This is your empowerment. This is your opportunity.”

Throughout this week, Minister Nandlall will be visiting several ECD villages to encourage residents to apply for the Government’s scholarships.

A section of the gathering