Education key in reducing child labour cases – Minister Persaud

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud emphasised the critical role of education in reducing child labour cases during a Child Labour Training workshop held at the Regency Suites Hotel on Monday.

Highlighting the need for children to understand the dangers of child labour, she noted that “Education is key, public education and education in schools. So there needs to be that level or that nexus in the Ministry of Education where children know what is child labour.”

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud speaking to attendees of the Child Labour Training workshop

The workshop aimed to strengthen collaboration between child protection agencies and ministries, enhancing knowledge of child protection strategies.

Minister Persaud called for a holistic approach to investigating and addressing labour cases, with emphasis placed on providing better lives for affected children.

“When you’re implementing a plan of action think how you can individualize the action plan per child…so that no child slips through the cracks” the minister urged.

She also underscored the government’s commitment to prioritising every child’s education, regardless of academic ability, to foster a brighter future for all youth in Guyana.

The government has introduced several initiatives, such as the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and the Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), which have trained many young people in fields like carpentry and robotics.

Additionally, with a $2.1 billion investment, over 102,000 students receive meals in schools, creating a more supportive learning environment. These efforts aim to empower youth with skills and options beyond premature entry into the labour force.

