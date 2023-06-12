Education ministry aiming for well-rounded student development, comprehensive programme to be rolled out September

Even as Guyana continues to emerge as a topper at national and regional examinations, the Ministry of Education is aiming to ensure well-rounded students in the school system in an attempt to create better citizens and leaders.



To this end, the ministry plans to introduce a comprehensive programme in September which will see versatile students leaving high school, Minister Priya Manickchand announced on the Guyana Dialogue, Thursday last.



She envisions each child leaving school academically sound and exposed to music, sports, foreign languages, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses.



“You’re going to see rolling out by September, every student being exposed to and proficient in… at least one sport, one instrument … and a strong sense of volunteerism,” the minister stressed.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

The aim of the government is to ensure students at the secondary level experience holistic growth and development.

Technical and vocational training encompasses a wide range of disciplines, including computer programming, engineering, woodworking, automotive repair, culinary arts, and more.

The education ministry believes that by engaging in hands-on learning experiences, students develop problem-solving abilities, critical thinking skills, and a sense of creativity and innovation.

These skills are highly valued now, especially with Guyana’s rapidly evolving job market, and can significantly enhance students’ career prospects.



Meanwhile, the government is pushing to have quality education delivered, as it will ensure that 100 per cent of all teachers are trained.





