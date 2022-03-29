Education Ministry meets with Secondary School teachers regarding CSEC and CAPE exams

To ensure students are provided with the best opportunities to perform at their best at the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), consultations began today with secondary school teachers across the country.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand along with the Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson, and other Education officials this morning met with CSEC and CAPE teachers from all eleven education districts.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand engaging teachers today in one of the two virtual meetings to discuss CAPE and CSEC examinations

The objective of today’s engagement was to listen to the concerns and challenges faced by teachers and find solutions that will guide decisions to help students better prepare for the examinations.

The teachers were engaged in two separate meetings, the first of which was attended by teachers from Regions Two, Three, Five and Georgetown while the second meeting featured teachers from Regions One, Four, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten.

Minister Manickchand said that following the results of both examinations at the 2020 sitting, many students were marked poorly for several reasons and therefore it has been a priority of the Ministry to address any gaps that may exist so that a recurrence can be prevented.

She spoke about the importance of submitting School-Based Assessments and committed the Ministry’s support to that process. During the consultations today, various points were raised by teachers, all of which have been recorded to be addressed immediately.

Similar engagements will continue so that the Ministry of Education can maintain a productive relationship with all of our stakeholders to achieve the desired outcomes and improve the education sector.

