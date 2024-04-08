Efforts advancing to enhance hinterland potable water access

In an effort to ensure hinterland communities have access to potable water, various initiatives are underway, including the drilling of additional wells and expansion of water distribution networks.

Since assuming office, the government has allocated a total of $3.4 billion towards enhancing treated water coverage in Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

Resident drinking water from the water supply system

Over the past three years, a total of 75 wells have been successfully drilled in hinterland regions.

This year, some $1.5 billion has been earmarked towards achieving Guyana’s objective of attaining 100 per cent treated water coverage by 2025.

Residents of Yakarinta in North Rupununi, Region Nine can anticipate a continuous water supply, following the recent awarding of a $25.9 million contract to expand the water distribution system.

Furthermore, the community of Annai is set to benefit from the drilling of an additional well by the end of this year, aimed at enhancing water supply despite challenges posed by prolonged dry seasons.

During a recent outreach in Region Nine, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, underscored the immense impact these initiatives will have on the communities.

Residents utilising their new water supply systems in the hinterland regions

These efforts are part of the overall plan to improve water access in the hinterland, aligning with United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal Six – clean water and sanitation for all.

In Nappi, ongoing works to expand the water distribution network are at 30 per cent completion, with every household expected to receive clean and safe water. This project is financed through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF).

“What we have ongoing is an intervention of about $40 million for the distribution network and to put in a photovoltaic system, as well as the construction of the trestle…Every household will benefit,” Minister Croal explained.

He said the government is exploring the possibility of drilling another well in Nappi to further bolster the water supply.

In 2024, plans are in place to drill 30 wells in Region Nine. Other interventions such as the provision of water tanks are also underway for residents located where water supply systems are not servicing.

Subsequent assessments determine the installation of pipelines to ensure water supply to these areas.

Furthermore, training is being provided to community service officers (CSOs) to facilitate the maintenance of water systems.

Communities including Capoey, Quarrie, 5 Mile, 7 Mile Branch Road, Itabac, Sand Hill, and Kamana are among those benefiting from increased access to treated water this year.

Resident drinking water from the water supply system Residents utilising their new water supply systems in the hinterland regions

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

