EIOs for Rose Hall airstrip development to be issued soon – President Ali

The government is currently finalising the development plans for the Rose Hall Airstrip and will soon issue expressions of interest (EIOs) for this massive project.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday made the announcement as he outlined a series of transformative projects for Regions Five and Six at the Berbice Development Summit 2025 on Monday.

The forum will be held for three days at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaks at the opening of the Berbice Development Summit at the Guyana Marriott Hotel on Monday

“We are now finalising the document, and soon we’ll be going out for an expression of interest in relation to this,” President Ali told the gathering.

President Ali detailed a broad infrastructure network to complement the airstrip and other development efforts.

These include the construction of a deep-water port, enhanced road connectivity, and a new high-span Berbice River Bridge to ensure unimpeded navigation along the river.

Two hope-like canals will open up hundreds of thousands of acres for agriculture, while the Corentyne River Bridge will link Guyana and Suriname.

Currently, the government is modernising existing roadways into a four-lane highway from New Amsterdam to Moleson Creek.

The plan, according to the president, further encompasses expansive housing development, farm-to-market roads, a new stadium, and hard-surface connections to the communities of Orealla and Siparuta.

“This plan alone will take a country our size, maybe 15 years of planning to get completed. But this infrastructure plan that I’ve outlined here, we are pursuing to have it all completed within five years,” the president noted.

The government previously announced plans to transform the Lethem aerodrome into a municipal airport, and has signalled its intention to upgrade the Anna Regina facility.

According to the head of state, the goal is not just to improve air transport but to strategically position Guyana as the world’s hottest destination for agro-processing and food production.

By strengthening logistics and connectivity through projects like these, Guyana envisions becoming the most competitive destination globally for value-added agriculture and food-based industries.

Berbice will be the next frontier of economic growth as the government will implement a gas development project in the region, including data centres, a second gas plant and a modern deep-water port.