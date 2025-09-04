Election’s preliminary results show APNU’s collapse in Region 4 – GS Jagdeo 

–rejects Norton’s narrative

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has moved quickly to dismiss the leader of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Aubrey Norton’s insistence that the 2025 election results in Region Four, which placed the PPP/C as the single largest political party, were implausible.

Speaking with reporters at a press conference on Thursday at the party’s headquarters, Dr Jagdeo pointed to numbers that paint a different story.

In 2020, APNU dominated Region Four with 116,941 votes against the PPP’s 80,920, a lead of more than 36,000. But by 2025, the political landscape had shifted sharply as APNU’s vote count fell to 46,956 while the PPP climbed to 87,536, an increase of more than 6,000.

“This is not impossible in an election in Region Four,” he contended. “And they didn’t drop from 4116,000 to 40-something thousand. They dropped to 88,000 combined because WIN took a significant part of APNU’s votes,” he explained to reporters.

Newcomer We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), led by United States-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed, according to the declaration made by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), is the second party to secure the most votes in the region.

People’s Progressive Party, General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Dr Jagdeo told reporters that the PPP did not win Region Four, but the PPP significantly narrowed the opposition’s dominance in Region Four, cutting the gap to just over 1,000 votes while the opposition lost over 20,000 votes.

GS Jagdeo also said that the PPP emerged as the single largest political party in key constituencies of North Georgetown, including Sophia, Kitty, Campbellville, Alberttown, Queenstown, Kingston, and Central Georgetown.

Together, APNU and WIN managed 16,162 votes, but the PPP’s 13,070 placed it ahead of both individually, making it the strongest force in areas traditionally seen as opposition strongholds.

“It’s utter nonsense,” Dr Jagdeo stressed as he dismissed Norton’s narrative, stating that, “In Region 10, APNU moved from complete domination of the region to having lost the region, something we have never seen in this country.”