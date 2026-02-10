Electronic ID system to modernise public services

– No overlap with GECOM ID Cards

The government’s proposed National Electronic Identification (e-ID) system will modernise access to public services while operating separately from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) identification card system.

During the consideration of the 2026 estimates, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, clarified that there is no duplication between the National e-ID and GECOM-issued ID cards.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira

The minister explained that the electronic ID card will eventually store multiple forms of personal data, including medical records and other official documentation, allowing for more efficient service delivery.

“The National Electronic ID card… is one in which people’s data will be on it. It’ll be like in other countries, where you have all your data on it… your medical records, your driver’s licence,” the minister stated.

She emphasised that the system will operate within the framework of the Data Protection Act, noting that a Commissioner of Data Protection has already been appointed to ensure safeguards are in place.

Minister Teixeira highlighted that citizens without the electronic ID card will not be denied access to essential services, including healthcare and education, during the transition period.

Further, she noted that while persons may initially opt not to obtain the card, with time, it is expected to become a more convenient and widely used form of identification.

The e-ID initiative forms part of broader efforts to modernise public administration and improve service delivery nationwide.