Enhanced specialised medical care, timely prevention on the horizon for Kitty, Campbellville residents

Residents of Campbellville, Kitty, and nearby communities are set to benefit from enhanced specialised medical care as President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali turned the sod for the modern Campbellville Polyclinic on Saturday.

The more than $831 million project will see the integration of the Campbellville and Kitty facilities into a modern two-story state-of-the-art facility.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address at the sod-turning event

President Ali, in his feature address, described the initiative as a leap forward, stating that as part of his government’s vision, existing health clinics will be upgraded into polyclinics offering better facilities and enhanced medical care.

He explained that, unlike traditional health clinics that provide basic outpatient services, polyclinics offer advanced diagnostics, speciality consultations, and preventative care, easing the burden on public hospitals.

The sod has been turned for a multimillion Campbellville Polyclinic on Saturday

These clinics will be integrated via a national telemedicine platform supported by local and international health professionals, including India and the US. This will allow for early disease detection, timely intervention, improved patient outcomes, and informed decision-making through data

“Health care without data is like medicine without diagnosis – ineffective. With this polyclinic and others to follow, we will develop baseline health data that will help doctors make better, faster and more accurate diagnoses.

…that means communities that already have health clinics will soon see improvements. They will see better facilities, more specialised services, improved diagnostic capabilities and a greater capacity to care for their people. This is not just a step forward. It is a giant leap,” the president emphasised.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

This will be supported by the electronic medical record (EMR) system, implemented at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), which will streamline the development of baseline health data, allowing doctors to make faster, more accurate diagnoses.

Under the EMR project, a health app will be developed that allows patients to book appointments, receive e-prescriptions, and manage their health records directly from their smartphones. The system, which is expected to be deployed at GPHC will enable patients to access services within 10 minutes.

Chief Executive Officer of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

The president noted that this project is not merely the construction of a facility, but a commitment to providing healthcare as a fundamental right. By diagnosing illnesses early, the polyclinic will reduce the need for critical care, and save money for families and the economy.”

“What we are doing here today is more than just constructing a building. What we are doing today is making and fulfilling a promise. A promise to the people of Campbellville and Kitty and surrounding areas and every citizen of this country… A promise that health care is a birthright,” the president declared.

The head of state informed that the facility will be staffed with highly skilled personnel including doctors, nurses, specialists and technicians, who will be equipped to provide the highest standard of care to all patients.

Additional scenes from the sod-turning event

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony explained that one of the primary goals is to provide comprehensive services for children, including vaccinations, eye screenings, hearing tests, and dental checkups, all accessible under the Campbellville Polyclinic.

“Not only are we giving you a modern facility, but we’re also providing a modern way of accessing healthcare. This is not a dream—it’s happening now,” Dr Anthony asserted

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GPHC Dr Robbie Rambarran commended the president for leading the modernisation of the healthcare sector for current and future generations.

Doctor in Charge of the Campbellville Health Centre, Dr Kampta Prashad, the Doctor in Charge of the Kitty Health Centre and Councillor of Kitty Constituency Steven Jacobs, among other officials also delivered remarks.

Once completed, the Campbellville Polyclinic will offer essential services such as X-rays, ECGs, ultrasounds, asthma care, physiotherapy, and diabetic care. It will feature a dental suite and comprehensive primary healthcare services.

The project is being undertaken by BM Property Management Inc.

