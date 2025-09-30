‘Enmogang’ closes month of celebrations with rich showcase of culture

The curtains came down on Amerindian Heritage Month on Monday evening with a night of indigenous elegance titled ‘Enmogang’.

Enmogang, meaning ‘Let’s Eat’ in the Macushi language, is the annual Heritage Dinner which brought government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and leaders, among others, to the Railway Courtyard for an evening filled with sounds and tastes of indigenous culture.

Guests were served traditional dishes, many served with a modern twist, alongside cultural performances such as dance, songs and poems.

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek, reminded attendees that Heritage Month is more than a series of cultural activities.

“As we break cassava bread and soak tuma, or as we say in Moruca, soak sauce, together we embody His Excellency’s vision of One Guyana,” she told the audience.

She added, “As we wind down on this month’s activities, it’s a timely reminder that our work is only now beginning. Our government will continue to work with you, and for you.”

The minister also gives special recognition to Indigenous chefs and organisers who, by blending tradition and innovation, have been “breaking barriers” and creating new opportunities.

Permanent Secretary Ryan Toolsiram also delivered remarks, noting that the fundraising event helps children in every Amerindian village to receive a Christmas present.

Every year, the Minister of Amerindian Affairs travels across the length and breadth of Guyana to ensure indigenous children feel the spirit of the festive season.

Also attending the event were the Minister of Housing Collin Croal, Minister within the Ministry of Housing Vanessa Benn, Minister of Labour, Manpower and Planning Keoma Griffith, and Minister Within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport Steven Jacobs.

This year, Amerindian Heritage Month was observed under the theme ‘Igniting Unity, Celebrating Progress, Advancing our Culture.’