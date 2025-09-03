EU mission hails Guyana’s elections as peaceful, orderly

The European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission has hailed Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections on September 1 as peaceful and orderly.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Observer Robert Biedron said, ” Guyana had its regional elections in a peaceful and orderly manner, voters queued patiently, polling stations opened on time, and polling staff carried out their duties professionally and efficiently.”

Chief Observer Robert Biedron during a press conference at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre in Kingston, Georgetown

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) was also commended for managing the elections efficiently.

The EU mission has pledged to continue monitoring the post-election phase, including the tabulation of results.

Attendees at the EU mission’s press conference on Wednesday

A final report with recommendations is expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the mission began its work on July 23 and deployed 50 observers across all ten regions on election day.

The team, drawn from all EU member states and Norway, visited 253 polling stations, observing the process from the opening of polls to the counting and tabulation of ballots.