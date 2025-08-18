Every child will benefit from a world-class education

Speaking at the launch of the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) manifesto on Monday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said that over the next five years, the PPP/C government will:

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at the launch of the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) manifesto on Monday

Provide $100,000 through the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant to each child, placing over $40 billion in disposable income to parents yearly

Provide a yearly $100,000 transportation grant to children

Provide unlimited scholarships under the GOAL programme

Expand the national school feeding programme

Distribute more textbooks

Increase salaries and benefits, and improve working conditions for teachers

Modernise educational facilities

These are just some of the educational initiatives and programmes that the PPP/C government will focus on to further transform the education sector over the next five years.

The administration abolished tuition fees at the University of Guyana (UG) and government technical training institutions, immediately reducing the cost of education to thousands of enrolled students.

Through the student loan write-off programme, over 13,000 people are expected to benefit, with billions of dollars in debt cancellation.

Over 39,000 online scholarships have been provided under the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), surpassing its commitment of 20,000 online scholarships.

Additionally, the government is financing the cost of up to eight Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) subjects for all students at public and private schools.