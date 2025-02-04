Every eligible Guyanese will receive the 100,000 cash grant

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring every eligible Guyanese receive the $100,000 cash grant.

During the Committee of Supply deliberations in the National Assembly on Monday, the prime minister defended the allocation of more than $40 billion to support the cash grant distribution.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips accompanied by staff of his office

Of this sum, $30 billion will be distributed to 300,000 additional citizens aged 18 and older.

The distribution process will continue after budget 2025 is approved by the National Assembly.

“We will endeavour to pay out the remaining money in the shortest possible time,” the prime minister said in response to the parliamentary opposition’s questions.

According to him, approximately 121,000 Guyanese have already received their grants.

“This is an ongoing process…We are in every region of Guyana and there is a schedule where we advertise before we go,” he stated.

In fact, the number of distribution sites has increased to ensure cheques are distributed efficiently.

“That itself is seen as a positive impact. Less people have to congregate at any one point to collect their cash grant. That has been working well; we have been using schools, community centres and we’re involving staff from other ministries,” the prime minister explained.

PM Phillips also stated that the government is committed to enhancing accountability in the distribution process, emphasising that a system is already in place to ensure transparency.

He noted that about $60 billion will be placed directly into the pockets of Guyanese at the end of the exercise, benefitting approximately 600,000 adults.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has indicated that the financial support is not a one-off measure but will be supplemented by other programmes designed to share the nation’s wealth.

