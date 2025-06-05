‘Every Guyanese has right to align with the political vision they support’ – VP

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo who also serves as general secretary, has given his assurance that all new supporters of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) will be treated with the highest respect.

He made these remarks in light of the growing number of endorsements of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali from individuals who have traditionally supported the main opposition parties (the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) and Alliance for Change AFC) ahead of the September 1, general and regional elections.

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Speaking with reporters at Freedom House on Thursday, VP Jagdeo said, “We’re happy to welcome these people into our family. And – I can assure them we treat all of our members and supporters with respect.”

He acknowledged that these new supporters are facing vilification for their endorsement and pushed back against these attacks. The vice president reminded that Guyana is a free country and everyone has the right to align with the political vision they believe in.

According to him, the PPP/C continues to gain momentum because of its clear development path, inclusive policies, and commitment to competence and democratic values.

“They see that as defection; I see it as endorsing a national plan and wanting to work for all of Guyana – which we are committed to,” he expressed.

He also made it clear that no promises or positions have been offered in exchange for any political support. In fact, the PPP/C, he stressed, distances itself from this kind of political bargaining.

“Not a single one of them who have come to us voluntarily, who support this agenda for development…has been offered anything…nothing of that sort. We are not a party like the AFC and APNU,” the vice president declared.

In recent months, several key figures from Guyana’s main opposition parties, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) and Alliance for Change AFC) have switched their support to President Ali.

Only this week, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, a Member of Parliament and a former high-ranking member of the PNC/R, publicly endorsed President Ali. She joins Daniel Seeram, Samuel Sandy, Dr. Richard Van-West Charles and former parliamentarian James Bond in supporting the PPP/C’s presidential candidate.

Other prominent political figures include Lenox Shuman of the Liberty and Justice Party, Shazaam Ally of The Citizenship Initiative, and David Daniels, who was the Region Seven Chairman for the Alliance for Change (AFC) and the founder of the Small Miners Association. On Thursday, Ismail Muhammad- Al-Cush, an APNU+AFC Region Five councillor also announced his support for the president.

Guyanese-Canadian civil rights lawyer Selwyn Pieters also publicly endorsed President Ali.

On September 1, 2025, Guyanese across the 83,000 miles will head to the polls to select a government of their choice.