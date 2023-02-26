‘Everyone will benefit from our progress and transformation’ – Min. Todd

– at Region Ten flag raising ceremony

Residents of Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) were assured that the PPP/C Government remains committed to the development of its citizens.

This is in keeping with its mandate of ensuring that everyone benefits from the transformative initiatives and resources, as the nation continues to experience unprecedented growth.

This was highlighted by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd during his address at Region Ten’s flag raising ceremony to usher in Guyana’s 53rd republic anniversary on Wednesday last.

Region Ten’s flag raising ceremony

Reiterating the ‘One Guyana’ initiative, the minister stated that this vision promotes inclusivity for all across the length and breadth of Guyana, which is to ensure that everyone is afforded equal opportunities in every sector.

“We always have to understand that our diversity is our strength. We are one people. We are Guyanese and we are a proud nation. We are hard-working, resilient, law-abiding, and trustworthy,” the minister emphasised.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd addressing the gathering at the Region Ten flag raising ceremony

Minister Todd noted that, under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the people of the mining town can expect to have progressive and transformative programmes that will allow them to have republic anniversary celebrations that will be uplifting.

The minister said the people should elect representatives that have empathy and understand their plight.

“Let us focus on you the citizens, the hardworking people of Region Ten. You hold the future in your hands. You will define how we move forward. Everyday, you will expect your representatives to go the extra mile to ensure that year after year, you can have celebrations that you are proud of…You are the pillar that drive our sovereignty,” he added.

A section of the gathering at the flag raising ceremony

As government continues to move forward with its people-centred approach, Minister Todd reaffirmed government’s commitment to Lindeners.

“Let us make Linden a Region Ten, a city. We can do it together. I will be here with you and we will do it together. We believe in participation. We know that you have to direct us…You have to ensure that you have a government in place with representatives who have the knowledge and skills to drive the process,” he stated.

Importantly, Minister Todd highlighted that everyone should conduct their reflections and analysis to ensure that their elected representatives have their best interests at heart, “Let us enjoy a prosperous, bright, progressive, and beautiful future together. We are all in this together. No one will be left behind.” Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell, CEO of Guyana Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, Regional Chairman, Deron Adams, and other officials were also in attendance.

