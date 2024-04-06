Excitement looms as upgrading of Paruima Airstrip nearing completion

Paruima, a small Amerindian village nestled in the Upper Mazaruni district, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) is brimming with excitement as the completion of its brand-new airstrip draws near. Residents took to social media to highlight the progress being made on its construction on Friday.

This critical infrastructure is undergoing a significant upgrade, transforming it from a simple grassy patch to a solid concrete structure that can withstand frequent use and harsh weather conditions.

Here is a before image of Paruima Airstrip

The construction of this infrastructure was awarded to International Import & Supplies by the government through the Ministry of Public Works at a cost of over $397 million in 2023.

Construction commenced on March 23, 2023, and is expected to be completed by April 10, 2024. According to information provided to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the cement stabilised base course, as well as the application of single bituminous surface treatment (SBST) and sand seal, have been 100 per cent completed.

The new airstrip will not only alleviate the hardships currently experienced by the villagers but also pave the way for new developments in the area, attracting more businesses, tourism, and socio-economic activities.

This is what the airstrip looks like now

When officially commissioned, it will enable aircraft to land safely during rainy weather, which was previously impossible on the grassy patch. This challenge forced residents to travel by boat to Kamarang, another Amerindian village to get an aircraft, but with the new airstrip, such travel will no longer be necessary.

Paruima is one of several villages undergoing an upgrade to their airstrips, undertaken by the Public Works Ministry.

During the reading of the National Budget in 2023, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, announced that $1.6 billion was earmarked for the rehabilitation of several airstrips, including Paruima and Matthews Ridge, Region One.

