Expanded Aubrey Barker Road to fully opened Sunday

The final stretch of the Aubrey Barker Road expansion project will be officially opened to the public on Sunday, marking a major step in improving transportation links in and around Georgetown.

The development is expected to significantly benefit commuters and residents by reducing travel time while improving connectivity and accessibility.

Completed Aubrey Barker Road project

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill made the announcement during a site inspection on Saturday.

“Aubrey Barker Road will be open tomorrow, works will be fully completed today,” the minister said.

The transformative corridor is expected to serve as a key link between communities and major road networks.

Not only will it connect commuters to the capital city but it will also link South Ruimveldt to the East Bank of Demerara via the Heroes Highway, and to the East Coast of Demerara through the Ogle Bypass Road.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging with contractors on site of the Aubrey Barker road project

The project will also ease traffic congestion, providing a crucial access route to the new Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme.

The overall expansion works of the project included thermoplastic road markings, traffic signs, a centre median, bicycle lanes, paved shoulders and walkways.

Government reserves have also been established along both sides of the road.

As part of the works, four precast prestressed concrete bridges were constructed across drainage canals.